Terrorist TPLF Destroys Qobo Girana Irrigation Dev’t Project, Displaces over 8,000 Farmers

Addis Ababa September 21/2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF has destroyed and looted the Qobo Girana irrigation development project in North Wolo Zone, the Amhara Region Agriculture Bureau disclosed.

Following the plunder by the TPLF clique, the irrigation development project fully stopped functioning and more than 8,000 farmers utilizing the scheme were displaced, it added.

Amhara Agriculture Bureau Deputy Head, Abebaw Getu told ENA that the terrorist TPLF group destroyed and looted the irrigation development project as it has been doing on other various developmental infrastructures.

The project was built to help farmers in the locality irrigate over 2,000 hectares of land, he stated.

According to him, opportunity was created for farmers to produce vegetables and fruits and supply the produces to the market alongside ensuring their food security.

The farmers are now exposed to displacement and dependency as a result of the destruction on the irrigation project, the deputy head noted.

Abebaw pointed out that rehabilitation will follow as soon as the terrorist group is routed.

It is to be recalled that the TPLF group has been destroying and looting schools, hospitals and other crucial infrastructures in Amhara and Afar regions.