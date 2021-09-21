Industrial Park Secures 114 million USD from Mask Export

Addis Ababa September 21/2014 (ENA) Hawassa Industrial Park announced that it has secured 114 million USD from the mask export last Ethiopian budget year.

General Manager of the industrial park, Fistum Ketema told ENA that the concluded Ethiopian budget year was a difficult year for the sector due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, impressive result has been registered in the sector as the government made efforts to help manufacturing companies cope with the pressure by providing various alternatives.

He said the park was able to change the challenge into opportunity by producing masks and other products that can be used to prevent COVID-19.

The 114 million USD earned was obtained from exports to Europe and U.S.A markets.

Although 20 foreign companies had secured investment productions sites lands at the park and started production, Fistum said the engagement of local investors is now on the increase.

Some three local investors have taken shades and started production, it was learned.

The Hawassa Industrial Park has created jobs for more than 35,000 people in the area.