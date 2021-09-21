Ministry Briefs UK’s Special Envoy on Current Situation in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 21/2021 (ENA) State Minister of Finance, Dr. Eyob Tekalign met with UK’s special envoy for famine prevention and humanitarian affairs, Nick Dyer.

The meeting focused on updating the special envoy on humanitarian and economic issues in Ethiopia.

The Envoy reiterated the two countries long standing partnership and affirmed the UK Government’s commitment to continue to assist the Government of Ethiopia in addressing the humanitarian situation in the north including Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

State Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi also updated the Envoy on the work of the National Emergency Coordination Center to improve access to humanitarian services in the North as well as the required support from and close coordination with humanitarian partners.