NEBE Says Necessary Preparations Finalized for Upcoming Elections, Referendum

September 20/2021 (ENA) The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) disclosed that the necessary preparations have been finalized for the upcoming extended elections and referendum planned for South Western People of Ethiopia in South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ region.



NEBE said that preparations have been finalized to conduct elections on September 30 in areas where the 6th general elections were not held on June 21.

The South Western People of Ethiopia referendum in South Nations, Nationalities and peoples’ region has also been planned to be carried out on the same day.

According to NEBE Communications Director Soliana Shimels the board has made the necessary preparations to conduct the elections and referendum on September 30.

Some 22 contending political parties are expected to run for 47 seats at the House of Peoples’ Representatives, and 105 constituencies for the regional Councils, she indicated. According to her, 1,236 candidates will participate in the election.

Furthermore, 30, 000 election officials will be deployed in the elections, she said adding that 7.6 million people are expected to participate both in the elections and referendum.

The extended elections will be conducted in Somali, Harari, and some parts of SNNPR.

It is to be recalled that the June 21 Ethiopian general election that had attracted more than 37 million voters, 47 contending political parties and more than 9000 candidates has successfully completed.

Ethiopia’s governing Prosperity Party had registered landslide victory over the election.

The nation is preparing to form the new government on October 4, 2021.