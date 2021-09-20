IGAD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Western Oromia, Southern Benishangul Gumuz

September 20/2021 (ENA) Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in regions of western Oromia and southern Benishangul Gumuz in Ethiopia from in the coming week.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (top 10-5% on record) is expected in western Oromia (Western and Eastern Welega and Illubabor) and southern Benishangul Gumu in Ethiopia, and localized areas of central and south-western Sudan.

Moderate rainfall between 50 – 100 mm is expected in the Darfur region in Sudan; western and northern regions of South Sudan, central and western Ethiopia, and a few areas in central Uganda and western Kenya.

According to the press release of IGAD, moderate rains will continue in western Kenya, central Uganda, South Sudan, and southern Sudan.

The press release noted that authorities and the public in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures to protect lives and livelihoods.

Light rainfall of less than 30 mm is expected in parts of central and southern Sudan, western Eritrea, eastern Ethiopia, north-eastern Somalia, Rwanda, Burundi, much of Uganda, parts of central and western Kenya, and coastal Tanzania.

Dry conditions are expected in central to northern Sudan, coastal Eritrea, north-eastern and southern Ethiopia, parts of central Somalia, eastern and northern Kenya, and much of Tanzania, it was learned.