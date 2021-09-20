Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Visits Bole Lemi, Kilinto Industry Parks

September 20/2021 (ENA) Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin, today visited Bole Lemi and Kilinto Industry parks located in the Capital Addis Ababa.

During the visit, the Ambassador held discussion with Deputy Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission Daniel Teressa and other officials about investment opportunity in Ethiopia.

In the visit the officials saw various factories that are operating in the parks.

The Ambassador was accompanied by the first secretary of the Embassy, Alexy Chesnokov.

Expressing his satisfaction over the visit, Ambassador Terekhin affirmed that he will do his part to attract Russian investors to Ethiopia.

The government of Ethiopia has been engaged in expanding industrial parks across the nation with a view to attracting foreign direct investment in to the country.

Currently, there are 13 industrial parks in various parts of the country including Bole Lemi and Kilinto Industry parks.