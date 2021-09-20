Mojo-Meki-Batu Expressway Becomes Operational

September 20/2021 (ENA) The Mojo-Meki-Batu Expressway constructed with a cost of some 6.3 billion Birr has officially commenced operation today.



Officials from Ministry of Transport, Ethiopian Roads Authority and Ethiopian Payment Roads Enterprise attended the ceremony organized to officially announce operation of Mojo-Meki-Batu Expressway.

The Mojo-Meki-Batu expressway, which has 92 kilometer length and 32 meter width with five international standard tolling stations, is the third toll road next to Addis Ababa-Adama and Diredawa–Dewele Expressways.

The finance for the construction of the project has been covered by the government of Ethiopia and loan obtained from the Korea EXIM and Development Bank.

The Mojo-Meki-Batu expressway is part of the Addis Ababa-Adama-Moyale-Mombassa road corridor that connects four countries of African great toll road.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently inaugurated the Mojo-Meki-Batu expressway.