Over 1.9 Mil People Lack Health Services in Amhara, Afar Regions Due to Terrorist TPLF’s Attack

September 20/2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF has destroyed and looted many hospitals and other health facilities in Amhara and Afar regions as more than 1.9 million people are facing lack of health services.



Minister of Health, Lia Tadesse told media today, the terrorist TPLF has destroyed and looted health institutions and infrastructures in Amhara and Afar regional states.

According to her, the terrorist TPLF has destroyed more than 1,500 health facilities in Amhara and Afar regions.

Some 20 Hospitals, 277 Health Centers and 1,162 Health Posts were destroyed in Amhara region while 1 Hospital, 10 Health Centers and 38 Health Posts were demolished in Afar region.

Health experts are following the health situations of displaced people where they are sheltered in Afar and Amhara regions as more than 1.9 million people are suffering from lack of health services.

Noting that the government of Ethiopia has been making efforts to help the people in these areas the Minister stated that preparations have also been under way to purchase additional medical imputes from abroad.

According to the Minister, a total of 27 million birr has been allocated to rehabilitate the health facilities in the two regions.

Activities are also being underway to provide nutrition for needy mothers and children in the regions, Lia stated.

In addition to food related supports, more than 186 million birr worth of medicine and medical equipments are being distributed in Amhara region.

Similarly, medicine and medical equipments have also been distributed in Afar region with a cost of over 18 million birr, it was indicated.

The terrorist TPLF has continued with its provocative acts in Amhara and Afar regions by rejecting the unilateral ceasefire declared by the government of Ethiopia.