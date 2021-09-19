Gov`t Provides Over 350,000 Quintals of Food Aid to Displaced People in Dessie

Addis Ababa September 19/20221 (ENA) The government of Ethiopia has provided more than 350,000 quintals of emergency food aid to displaced people sheltered in Dessie, Amhara region.

Hundreds of thousands people in Amhara region have been displaced due to the attacks orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF.

South Wollo Zone Disaster Prevention and Food Security Coordination Office Head, Mesay Maru said over 350,000 quintals of emergency food aid has been provided to more than 254,000 displaced citizens located in temporary shelters in Dessie.

As a result of the terrorist TPLF attacks, many citizens have been displaced from Korem, Ofla, North Wollo, South Wollo Zone of Amhara and Afar regions among others.

The displaced citizens from various parts of Amhara region are sheltered in 22 schools in Dessie and Kombolcha towns.

According to the head, though basic humanitarian supports are being provided, there is still lack of edible oil.

He urged all Ethiopians and humanitarian organizations to provide humanitarian assistance to save the lives of the displaced people in the region.

Ministry of Peace said that the displaced persons in the region due to the aggression of TPLF need daily humanitarian aid.

It was indicated that so far, more than 500,000 people have been displaced due to attacks by the destructive force.