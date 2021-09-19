Speakers of Two Houses Confer With U.S. Congresswomen Karen Bass, Sara Jacobs

Addis Ababa September 19/2021 (ENA) Speaker of the House of Peoples Representatives, Tagesse Chaffo and Speaker of the House Federation, Adem Farah have discussed with the United States Congress members.

The two Speakers conferred with the U.S. Congresswomen Karen Bass and Sara Josephine Jacobs today in Addis Ababa.

The delegation of US congress members led by Congresswoman Karen Bass is in Ethiopia.

The delegation had held discussion with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen on Saturday.

During the discussion the delegation expressed U.S government’s commitment to maintain Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.