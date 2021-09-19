Harari Prosperity Party Conducting Election Campaign in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa September 19/2021 (ENA) Harari Prosperity Party has been conducting election campaign in the capital Addis Ababa.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopian (NEBE) has been preparing to conduct elections in areas where the 6th round of General elections had not taken place on the 21 of June, 2021.

Accordingly, elections are expected to be held in Harari and Somali Regional States on September 30, 2021.

The Harari Prosperity Party today conducted election campaign in Addis Ababa.

During the campaign, members and supporters of the party have donated blood in support of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (EDNF).

The participants have also signed the letter to the president of US as part of “White Envelope Flood To White House” Movement being held across the nation.

Harari Regional State government officials including the Chief Administrator, Uderin Bedri attended the events.

It is to be recalled that the June 21 Ethiopian general election that had attracted some 40 million voters, 46 contending political parties and more than 9000 candidates has successfully completed.

Ethiopia’s governing Prosperity Party had registered landslide victory over the election.

The nation is preparing to form the new government on October 4, 2021.