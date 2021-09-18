Djibouti Based investors Eye to Establish state-of-the-art Abattoir in Ethiopia

September 18,2021 (ENA) In a bid to best exploit and add value to the untapped massive livestock resource in Ethiopia, Djibouti based investors from different African countries have made a three days investment visit in the country.



The investors during their visit hold discussions with high level government officials, relevant authorities as well as representatives of the private sector in the country, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visiting investors have conducted meetings with officials of relevant government institutions including state ministers of Agriculture and Trade and Industry Dr. Fikru Regassa and Ambassador Mesganu Arga respectively.

During the meetings, the head of delegation Mustapha Jamma noted the new Abbatoir will introduce, integrated livestock from the farm to abbatoir enhancing the tracability of the animals to best serve European and other high standard markets.

The scheme will hugely impact the lives of the farmers and pastoralists, by introducing new concepts and know-hows on fattening and feedlot, medications and animal health management as well as high level abattoir technology while creating employment on the ground.

Commending the investors for their fervent interest and sound proposal to work on one of the priorities of the government, the State Ministers underscored that schemes such as traceability would widen the diversity of markets outside traditional markets such as the Middle East.

As a leading country in livestock riches in the continent, much has to be done to make use of these huge opportunities as the what has been gained so far is very poor.

When operational, the meat processing plant will have an initial processing capacity of 600 bulls, 5000 sheeps and goats as well as 100 camels a day.