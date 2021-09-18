Humanitarian Partners Express Commitment to Support War Affected People in Amhara Region

September 18,2021 (ENA) International humanitarian organizations have expressed their willingness to support the Amhara region in its efforts to meet the needs of the internally displaced people and victims of the invasion by the terrorist TPLF.



Federal and regional officials held consultations yesterday with representatives of international humanitarian agencies on the need for providing immediate humanitarian assistance for displaced people and those under siege in some parts of the Amhara region.

During the discussion, the representatives were briefed about the humanitarian crisis in the region, following the invasion of the terrorist group.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Catherine Sozi said “we came here to support the emergency coordination center launched yesterday to help the humanitarian work that is required for the people in need in the region.”

She stressed that the representatives were clearly informed that a lot people require immediate food, shelter, health, and nutrition assistance.

“We are committed to support the regional state in its efforts to make the need of citizens inside this region. We are also committed to work together. It is important that we work in partnership. We use the resources that we have very efficiently for the people who require assistance,” Sozi noted.

She added that humanitarian organization plan to meet in the next seven days to get together with communities and workout strategy to work right away and mobilize resources so that people can have shelter, eat, access water and sanitation.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) Chief Mission to Ethiopia, Maureen Achieng said “we are aware and understand that schools occupied by IDPs need emergency support.”

IDPs need housing and “we are looking two options: housing with the community and housing in the camps.”

According to her, IOM gives priority to housing with the community and for this cash approach is needed. That is providing money for IDPs.

“IOM is committed to work seriously with other stakeholders to enhance our engagement in Amhara Regional State in response to the rapidly growing humanitarian needs as a result of internal displacement,” she stated.

Amhara Regional State President, Agegnehu Teshager said the terrorist TPLF invaded the northern part of the region and killed, looted and destroyed properties of civilians.

“The IDPs in north Gondar, north Wollo and Wag Hemra zone are in particular in a very critical situation. The regional government is trying to tackle the problems in collaboration federal government. Yet more support is needed,” he stated.

Peace Minister, Muferihat Kamil said on her part the discussion held with the international humanitarian organizations would create opportunity to understand and clarity the reality on the ground.

She pointed out that it is important to work closely with international humanitarian partners to ensure and scale up assistance for affected people.

An estimated 4.5 million people have been affected by the invasion of the terrorist group TPLF on Amhara and Afar regions.

More than 500,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the two regions and the federal government has been intensifying its efforts to provide emergency assistance for those in need.