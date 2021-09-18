Members of U.S Congress Says US Committed to Ethiopia’s Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

September 18,2021 (ENA) Delegation of US congress members led by Congresswomen Karen Bass expressed U.S government’s commitment to maintain Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen held discussion today with delegation of US congress members led by Congresswomen Karen Bass.

During the occasion, Demeke briefed the delegation on the genesis of the current conflict in the Northern part of Ethiopia particularly how the terrorist TPLF group has left the reform process and fomenting violence in various areas.

Demeke reaffirmed Ethiopia’s position for peaceful solutions and has briefed the delegation on the measures taken by the government to ensure rule of law, according to Spokesperson of Foreign Affairs Ministry Ambassador Dina Mufti.

He said the government had declared unilateral humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian access to Tigray, but the terrorist TPLF had expanded the conflict to other areas of neighboring regions by neglecting the ceasefire.

It is to be recalled that the TPLF forces attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Forces stationed across Tigray region with the goal to disintegrating Ethiopia with the help of foreign support.

On the other hand Demeke highlighted the historical relationship between U.S and Ethiopia and joint efforts that have been exerted by both countries in peacekeeping and the fight against terrorism.

He added that Ethiopia is still committed towards maintaining and strengthening this relationship.

According to Dina, the head of the delegation reaffirmed U.S position in strengthening the existing relationship between the two countries.

Ambassador Dina Mufti told reporter that the meeting between members of U.S congress and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen was held in a spirit of mutual understanding.