Ministry Inks MOU with Polish Center for International Aid to Improve Emergency, Critical Care Services

September 18,2021 (ENA) Ministry of Health had signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Polish Center for International Aid that will last for three years to improve emergency, injury and critical care services.

The support areas will focus on providing equipment and materials for ambulances, capacity building for emergency medicine and paramedic professionals, strengthening emergency call and dispatch operation, mass casualty management, disaster preparedness & response.

The training will be continuously supported by e-learning platforms as well as onsite simulations and drills, according to Ministry of Health.