Education Minister Requests U.S. to Pressurize TPLF for Causing 3 Mil Children Out of School

Addis Ababa September 17/2021 (ENA) Ministry of Education called on the U.S. to pressurize the terrorist TPLF to be held accountable for causing over 3 million children out of school following its destructions and provocations.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education including the Minister Dr. Getahun Mekuria have joined the “White Post Flood to White Palace” national youth movement that aims at exposing the conspiracy of the terrorist TPLF to disintegrate the country.

During the occasion, the Minister Dr. Getahun noted that the movement is vital to inform the world on the devastation of TPLF’s inflicted war against educational institutions and other infrastructures.

According to him, some 3 million children were out of school due to the war being wagged by the terrorist group.

Based on this fact, the officials of the ministry have sent a message to the White House on behalf of the 3 million children in order to explain the reality to the US government and the world at large.

“The biggest thing that made to join this White Post Flood to White Palace movement is to announce that this envelope is the voice of three million students who may have lost their schools and may not know where to go. The information that comes to us from time to time is very disturbing, especially the psychological trauma caused by the destruction of school children.”

Due to the attacks orchestrated by TPLF more than 10,000 schools have been demolished in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions.

“Some 500 schools have been demolished in Afar region. 3000 and close to 6000 schools have been destroyed in Amhara and Tigray regions respectively. Therefore a total of 10,000 schools have are now out of use in the regions”

He further urged the US government to condemn the perpetrators of these damages and make them accountable for the acts.

The president of the US Joseph Biden and his cabinet should make accountable TPLF for its terrorist activities on humanity. The US has to make the necessary efforts to bring TPLF to justice by domestic and international laws. This campaign also is about the three million children who have been forced to be out of School due to TPKF;s atrocities.”