UN Agencies, Int’l Organizations Acknowledge Lives at Stake Due to Expansion of Violence by TPLF

Addis Ababa September 17/2021 (ENA) Representatives of the United Nations Agencies and other International Humanitarian organizations have acknowledged that many lives are now at stake due to the expansion of violence by the TPLF group.

The humanitarian partners expressed their commitment to work extensively and reach people in need of aid relief underlining that humanitarian needs have no borders, according to Ministry of Peace.

The statements were made during discussions in Bahi Dar city regarding the need for giving priority to providing immediate humanitarian assistance to displaced people and those under siege in Amhara and Afar Regional States.

Chairperson of the National Emergency Coordination Center Committee of Ministers and Minister of Peace Muferihat Kamil stated that although the federal and regional governments are currently taking the lion’s share in providing assistance to people in need of aid relief, it is vital to work closely with international humanitarian partners for the cause.

President of the Amhara Regional State, Agegnehu Teshager on his part reiterated the preparedness and commitment of his region to cooperate and ensure aid distribution alongside the international humanitarian agencies.