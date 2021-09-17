Document Revealing Terrorist TPLF’s Strategies for Balkanization, Destruction of Ethiopia Uncovered ked

Addis Ababa September 17/2021 (ENA) A document disclosing terrorist TPLF’s strategy of destroying the statehood of Ethiopia by conducting attacks on security forces, proliferation of chaos, unrest s and insurrections and other forms of destabilization tactics has been leaked to the media.

The document prepared by terrorist TPLF and entitled “The Development of Unique Stages of the Struggle and Strategies, Tactics and Directions of Our Next Resistance (Volume 2)” reveals the four strategies the group uses to disintegrate the country.

The document clearly indicates that the attack on the armed personnel of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) was planned ahead of time by the terrorist group.

The secret document secured by ENA explicitly details the intentions of the terrorist organization to overthrow the current reformist government it dubbed as “the enemy”

The document exposes key strategies that the terrorist organization has designed in promoting various initiatives, including disrupting and destroying the military capability of the defense forces of the country, escalating political tensions and attacks, inciting armed popular insurrections, and using negotiations — as strategy to create military imbalance of the “enemy” and destroy it.

It is to be noted that the terrorist organization used these strategies to treasonably attack the defense force that has been protecting it for years.

The document outlines the importance of preparing integrated political attacks geared towards a strategic offensive to destroy the “enemy.”

The document prepared by terrorist TPLF further details about forcing the reformist government to surrender power through series of insurrections, “tactical negotiations as way of removing the enemy” and inciting of popular uprising, unrest and chaos with a minimum human and material cost.

It further exposes the treacherous stance of the terrorist organization on accentuating false calls for peace and quest for saving the nation as a tool for manipulation in the process of negotiation that could be used in a more flexible manner to destroy the existing government.