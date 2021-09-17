Gov’t Officials Hold Talks with UN Humanitarian Agencies, Int’l Organizations

September 17/2021(ENA) Officials of the government of Ethiopia discussed with the United Nations humanitarian agencies and other international organizations on issues regarding the provision of emergency assistance and rehabilitation of displaced persons in Amhara region.



Minister of Peace, Muferiat Kamil, Chief Administrator of Amhara Region Agegnew Teshager, and other federal and regional states officials as well as representatives of UN humanitarian agencies and other international humanitarian organizations have participated in the discussion held today in Bahir Dar City.

During the occasion, the Chief Administrator of Amhara region Agegnew stressed the need for an immediate humanitarian assistance response to the people displaced in the region due to the recent terrorist TPLF invasion.

He called on the international humanitarian agencies to enhance the humanitarian aid to the people who are under TPLF’s siege.

It was indicated that TPLF’s invasion has caused several humanitarian crises that shuttered down the lives of millions of people in the region.

The terrorist group has looted everything from the government offices, private properties, public institutions including schools, health centers among others in the areas it has invaded, according the preliminary assessment.

Recalling positive and encouraging response from the international humanitarian organizations, unfortunately, however people under the siege of the group have not yet received any support, it was stated.

Minister of Peace Muferiat Kamil said on her part that the displaced persons in the region due to the aggression of TPLF need daily humanitarian aid.

She reiterated the government is committed to closely work with UN humanitarian agencies and other humanitarian organizations to scale up and ensure the support for those in need.

It was indicated that so far, more than 500,000 people have been displaced due to attacks by the destructive force.

Minister of Peace and other government officials have visited displaced persons who were forced to leave their homes due to attacks by TPLF and that are currently in temporary shelters set up in Bahir Dar City, Amhara regional state on Thursday.