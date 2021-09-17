Archbishops Of Ethiopian Orthodox Church In America, Canada Asks U.S. Gov’t to Stop Pressuring Ethiopia

September 17/2021(ENA) Archbishops and Bishops of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church drawn from eleven dioceses in America and Canada met with members of the U.S. congress.



The meeting the religious fathers held with the U.S. congress members is aimed to rectify the biased stance that officials of the U.S. government have towards current situation in Ethiopia.

The religious fathers are also expected to meet senior officials of US Department of State and senators of various states.

According the Inter-Religious Council, the religious fathers asked the U.S. government to stop pressuring Ethiopia in the pretext of the latest developments in the country.

Following the meeting held with the U.S. congress members, Ethiopian Ambassador to America,Fitsum Arega appreciated the Archbishops and Bishops for their efforts to explain Ethiopia’s position to US lawmakers.

“I wish to express my deep respect and appreciation to the Bishops of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in their efforts to explain Ethiopia’s position to US lawmakers. Their efforts are inspirational and call attention to the importance of fairness and even-handedness,” he said.