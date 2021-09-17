Logistics Cluster Confirms No Single Aid Truck Parked on Road to Tigray

September 17/2021(ENA) Though some 466 aid trucks carrying food and non-food items including medicines have entered the Tigray region, only 38 returned, Ministry of Peace said.



The Ministry said in a statement today that no trucks carrying humanitarian cargo parked on the road to Tigray, logistics cluster confirmed.

In areas where the government does not operate, humanitarian partners are responsible for providing humanitarian assistance, the statement noted.

As a result, it added that more than 149 trucks through humanitarian partners have recently entered Tigray regional state in three rounds.

Furthermore, clearance is provided to the European Union to transport medical provisions to the region in three rounds.

As pointed out by, the government has been undertaking a series of amendments in consultation with humanitarian partners to facilitate aid cargo movement.

Accordingly, there are only two checkpoints between the center and delivery point.

The Government of Ethiopia urged an immediate return of these trucks.