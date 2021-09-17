Gov’t Providing Humanitarian Assistance for IDPs in Amhara

September 17/2021(ENA) The Government has been providing humanitarian assistance for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Amhara Region Ministry of Peace said.



Minister of Peace Muferiat Kamil and National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner Mitiku Kassa have visited people displaced from Wag Hemra Zone and currently sheltered in Bahir Dar City, Amhara region.

An estimated 4.5 million people have been affected due to the attacks in Amhara and Afar regions by the terrorist group TPLF following the Ethiopian government’s decision for a humanitarian unilateral ceasefire.

Minister of Peace Muferiat said more than 500,000 people have also been displaced from their homes in the two regions and the government has been intensifying its efforts to provide emergency assistance for those in need.

“There are enormous activities that have been undertaking to provide daily assistance for those who need support. We have also exerted too much efforts to enhance the participation of non-government organizations to ensure access for humanitarian aid,” she stated.

Over the past nine days, trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Wag Hemra Zone were forced to be stopped due to the barrier of the terrorist TPLF to reach the communities she said, adding now the problem has been resolved.

Furthermore, the Minister noted that distribution of assistance has been commenced in the areas already liberated from the terrorist TPLF including some Woredas of North Wollo.

She underlined that the government will continue its efforts to ensure that the displaced have access to temporary shelters, rehabilitate and provide other necessary support in collaboration with all stakeholders.

National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner Mitiku Kassa said on his part that the government has been providing food and non-food items in collaboration with non-government organizations to the displaced in Amhara and Afar regions.

However,” the assistance we are providing until now is not enough as compared to the number of people who need support,”he noted.

Currently, the government is giving special attention to the areas of North Wollo, Wage Hemra, and North Gondar areas in collaboration with concerned bodies.

Commissioner indicated that the emergency coordination centers have been set up in Bahir Dar, Dessie, North Gonder, and Semera in Afar region to ensure the smooth flow of humanitarian assistance.

Furthermore, he urged the international humanitarian agencies and NGOs to enhance their support for displaced people as their participation is very low.

The IDPs on their part called on the government to scale up its assistance particularly for children, mothers and elders.