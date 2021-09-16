Japan Embassy Signs over 173,000 USD Grant Contracts to Expand Schools in Ethiopia

September 16/2021(ENA) The Embassy of Japan in Ethiopia has signed 173, 810 USD worth grant contracts today to furnish three classroom blocks in two secondary schools in Ethiopia.



The projects launched today are to make expansion works at Kololo Secondary School in Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples region and Yuko Secondary School in Sidama region respectively so as to accept 350 students in total up on completion in a year.

Accordingly, a furnished classroom block at Kololo Secondary School will enable 150 more students to study while Yuko Secondary School will have two furnished classroom blocks to accept 200 more students to study.

Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia Ito Takako on the occasion underscored the need to invest on children and education for future development of the country.

“Providing basic education for children is not only for the development of children, but also an investment for the country’s future,” Ito said.

According to the ambassador, the projects invested in education of children in the country have the potential to further deepen friendship between the peoples of Japan and Ethiopia.

“I strongly hope that these projects signed today will further deepen the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Ethiopia,” she added.

The projects are also aligned with the quality education target set in the Sustainable Development Goals, she pointed out.

Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia Ito Takako, signed the grant contracts with Tesfa Foundation Country Director Yenebeb Getachew, and Resurrection and Life Development Organization Excecutive Director Binyam Belachew.

Both Tesfa Foundation and Resurrection and Life Development Organization are local non-governmental organizations working in the community to improve education access and quality.