Peace Minister to Hold Talks with UN Agencies, Int’l Organizations on Aid, Rehabilitation

September 16/2021(ENA) Minister of Peace, HE Muferihat Kamil is in Bahir Dar to review the performance of the National Emergency Response Coordination Center.



The Minister will also be holding talks with the United Nations agencies and other international humanitarian organizations on issues regarding the provision of immediate assistance and rehabilitation of displaced persons in Amhara and Afar Regions.

According to Ministry of Peace, like the Tigray region, the people in the Amhara and Afar regions are victims of injuries, displacements, and destroyed infrastructures.

The Minister urged the international humanitarian organizations to pay equal attention and put in as much effort to the humanitarian crisis in the Amhara and Afar regions as much as their efforts in the Tigray region.