Project Steering Committee Discusses on Sustainable Reintegration of Ethiopian Returnees

Addis Ababa September 16/2021 (ENA) The 4th Project Steering Committee Meeting of “Sustainable Reintegration Support to Ethiopian Returnees from Europe and Support to Vulnerable Displaced Populations Affected by COVID-19’’ has taken place in Addis Ababa.

European Countries and European Union Affairs Director-General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Genet Teshome highlighted on the renewed commitment of policymakers both in Ethiopia and Europe to deal with return and sustainable reintegration of migrants.

Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA) Director-General, Tesfahun Gobezay said the meeting was convened at a high time when forced return has become a burning issue in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is receiving large number of forced returnees, primarily from Saudi Arabia, he stated, adding that it requires stakeholders to engage in a proactive and coordinated response to ensure their sustainable reintegration.

Cooperation in the EUD to Ethiopia Head, Stefan Lock acknowledged ARRA’s commitment to strengthen returnee reintegration and called on the need for further coordination and make reintegration sustainable.

The participants discussed ways to boost partnership and ensure sustainable reintegration of returnees.

Training manuals reviewed and developed with the financial support of the European Union through ARRA were handed over to Federal Urban Job Creation and Food Security Agency and Federal Technical and Vocational Educational Training Agency.