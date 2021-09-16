Athlete Haile Donates 2.5 Mil Birr Worth Support to Displaced in Amhara, Pledges Similar Support to Afar

Addis Ababa September 16/2021 (ENA) World-renowned Athlete Haile Gebresilassie has provided today some 2.5 million Birr worth of food items for the displaced due to the heinous attacks orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF in Amhara region.

The food items include 500 quintal flour and 2,500 liter food oil.

Haile handed over the donation to the displaced persons at a ceremony held in Kombolcha town, Amhara region.

The athlete has also announced that he will provide similar donation to displaced people in Afar region due to the destructive acts of the terrorist group.

The terrorist group, which invaded the Amhara and Afar regional states following the withdrawal of the National Defense Force from Tigray region as per the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the federal government, killed citizens and destroyed infrastructures.

The terrorist group has also destroyed schools built by the Athlete in Waghemera Zone of Amhara region.