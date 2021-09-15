President Hold Talks with Interpeace and Rotary International Presidents

Addis Ababa September 15/2021 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde and President of Interpeace Scott Weber have discussed today about peacebuilding and resilience projects in Ethiopia.

According to the Office of the President, Sahle-Work stated during the discussion that lasting peace is brought about by the people and encouraged by support for mediation and peace building efforts at local level, especially through the role of women.

In a similar development, President Sahle-Work Zewde held discussion with Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta about Rotary International programs on COVID-19 relief, illiteracy, sanitation, and the empowerment of women.

During the discussion, Sahle-Work commended Rotary International for their support of Ethiopia’s Rotary clubs and invited Mehta to explore more projects.