City Administration Donates 200 Mil Birr to People Displaced in Afar Region

Addis Ababa September 15/2021 (ENA) The Addis Ababa City Administration has donated 200 million birr to support civilians affected by the invasion of TPLF terrorist group in Afar region.

Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration Adanech Abiebie handed over the 200 million Birr support to the Chief Administrator of Afar Regional State, Haji Awol Arba today in Semera town.

During the occasion Adanech said the people of Afar have contributed a lot in thwarting the terrorist TPLF’s plan to disintegrate Ethiopia.

The Deputy Mayor said the war waged by TPLF is not limited to one or two regions of Ethiopia but it was the war waged against the whole of the country and stressed the need to work together to end the evil acts of the group.

She further pledged to continue the necessary support to rehabilitate the war-torn Afar people.

Chief Administrator of Afar Regional State, Haji Awel Arba, on his part appreciated the solidarity expressed by the Addis Ababa City Administration to the people in Afar.

He affirmed the readiness of the people of Afar to work hard so as to wipe out the terrorist group.

It is to be recalled that the City Administration of Addis Ababa has today extended a 385 million birr donation to Amhara Region to help civilians affected by the invasion of TPLF terrorist group in the regional.