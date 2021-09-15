Ethiopia, Kenya Sign One Stop Border Post Operational Procedure Manual

Addis Ababa September 15/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and Kenya have signed today Moyale-Moyale One Stop Border Post (OSBP) operational procedure manual in a ceremony held in Addis Ababa.

This follows the inauguration launch by the heads of both governments and the subsequent commencement of One Stop Border Post (OSBP) Operations on 8th June 2021.

The OSBP operational procedure manual was signed between Ethiopian Customs Commissioner Debele Kabeta and Kenyan Internal Security Secretary Wilson Njega.

The operation manual is meant to guide government officers of the border regulatory agencies to successful implement coordinated border management operations, it was learned.

It would also help improve border crossing efficiencies by making the border clearance process easier, faster and cheaper for traders, transporters and travelers without compromise to the border regulatory requirements.

Ethiopian Customs Commissioner Debele Kabeta said on the occasion that trade connectivity between the two countries has been quite insignificant as compared to the potential they have for doing business.

“Today’s interconnected world is manifested by cross border movements of goods at large volume and diversity and mass movement of people,” he noted.

The commissioner further stated that currently the situation is changing and the volume and diversity of goods traded between Ethiopia and Kenya is growing at a higher rate.

Kenyan Internal Security Secretary Wilson Njega said on his part the event is an important milestone in managing the border as it is a combination of meeting that deliberates between the two governments in ensuring that One Stop Border Post is operational.

According to him, the document signed is an affirmation and commitment in prompting coordination in facilitating trade of movements at the border with the view to improving trade relations between the two friendly countries.

“As a result we expect to see simplified border crossing process and formalities which reduce time,” he added.

Njega further stated the agreement can also harmonize trade frameworks and procedures between the two countries.

The operationalization of Moyale-Moyale OSBP will be a breakthrough to boost trade relations and free movement of people between the two countries, according to the internal security secretary.

Ethiopia and Kenya jointly commenced the Moyale One Stop Border Post (OSBP) operation on June 8, 2021.