Ethiopia, DR Congo Officials Exchange Views on Resumption of GERD Negotiations

Addis Ababa September 15/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Democratic Republic of Congo Foreign Affairs Minister Christophe Lutundula have exchanged views on resuming the trilateral negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) today.

After the discussion, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti told journalists that the two sides have exchanged views on how to resume trilateral negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke reportedly reiterated Ethiopia’s position and commitment to faithful negotiations at trilateral level.

He reaffirmed that Ethiopia is committed to reaching an agreement in the trilateral talks to be held under the auspices of the African Union.

Furthermore, the deputy premier outlined Ethiopia’s commitment towards reasonable, rational and equitable utilization of the Nile resource.

Demeke also emphasized the need for using the Nile resource “as a source of integration not as a source of conflict.”

Democratic Republic of Congo Foreign Affairs Minister Christophe Lutundula on his part conveyed the congratulatory message of President Felix Tshisekedi on the successful and peaceful election held in Ethiopia.

He also appreciated the commitment of the Ethiopian government towards the negotiations on the GERD.