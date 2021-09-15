Addis Ababa City Administration Donates 385 million birr to Help Displaced People in Amhara

Addis Ababa September 15/2021 (ENA) The Addis Ababa City Administration has donated 385 million birr to support civilians affected by the invasion of TPLF terrorist group in Amhara Regional State.

The Deputy Mayor handed over the 385 million Birr support to the Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State, Agegnehu Teshager today in Bahirdar.

During the occasion, the Deputy Mayor said the terrorist TPLF group has killed innocent people and caused injury during its invasion in Amhara and Afar regions.

She further stated that the people of Addis Ababa and the city administration have extended the support to express their solidarity.

According to the Deputy Mayor, the support was raised from government employees, members of the business community and various sections of the society in the city.

Adanech said the city administration is ready to permanently provide support to the displaced and others affected people by the provocative acts of the terrorist group.

The Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State, Agegnehu Teshager, on his part thanked the Addis Ababa City Administration for the support.

Various segments of the society across Ethiopia including regional states and the diaspora have been mobilizing humanitarian support to the victims of civilian due to the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF.