Preparations Underway to Commence Reconstruction, Rehabilitation of Infrastructures: Peace Ministry

Addis Ababa, September 15/ 2021(ENA) Minister of Peace said that preparations are underway to commence reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructures including schools and health facilities alongside the daily humanitarian assistance.

This was disclosed during the weekly regular meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Center Ministerial Committee.

The Committee reviewed the ongoing humanitarian aid distribution, provision of basic health, water and sanitation services, as well as the provision of nutritious food to children, lactating mothers, and the elderly in the Amhara and Afar regions.

Regional emergency coordination centers are established in Bahir Dar and Semera; and additional technical teams comprised from 10 clusters are deployed.

In addition to the health services being provided at health centers and the previous 20 mobile health teams deployed, preparations are underway for an immediate deployment of additional teams.

In some parts of Afar, North Wollo, and South Tigray, desert locusts are on the rise, the ministry said adding that in coordination with humanitarian partners, additional agricultural experts and inputs have been sent to the area to prevent further spread.

According to the damage assessment conducted in various sectors, many infrastructure services, including schools and health facilities, have been damaged and preparations are underway to commence reconstruction and rehabilitation alongside the daily humanitarian assistance.

Preparations are underway to commence schools in favorable areas in the Amhara and Afar regions, according to the ministry.