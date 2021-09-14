MoU Signed to Promote New Health Paradigm in Africa

September 14, 2021 (ENA) The African Union and the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at establishing a framework to serve as a firm basis for cooperation in their shared goals to promote a new paradigm in health.

According to a press release of Africa CDC, the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership and African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have expressed their commitment towards joining efforts and maintaining a close and continuous relationship for the achievement of their common objectives.

The scope of the MoU covers emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, epidemic intelligence and capacity building for preparedness and outbreak response. It also covers implementation and public health research, the one health approach, and data management, the statement added.

AU and EDCTP will cooperate to implement a program of work for the execution of activities within these themes, it was learned.

Africa CDC Director, Dr. John Nkengasong reportedly said, “ The partnership between Africa CDC and EDCTP will allow African Union member states to build back better and stronger from the pandemic. It will take member states a step closer to a strong and resilient health systems that can prevent, detect, and efficiently respond to infectious disease threats, wherever and whenever they may occur on the continent.”

According to EDCTP Executive Director Dr. Michael Makanga, “the Africa CDC and EDCTP have already been working as a team to fight diseases and epidemics on the African continent for close to 5 years. We have closely collaborated on a strategic level as well as in organizing concrete activities to accelerate clinical development and strengthen health research infrastructure. The MoU provides a firm basis to further strengthen this relationship and push the boundaries of improving global health. I look forward to this renewed collaboration and to putting the right policies and infrastructures in place.”

EDCTP High Representative for Africa Leonardo Simão pointed out that the MoU intends to consolidate taking stock of the fruitful work the Africa CDC and the EDCTP have been doing together over the recent past. I’m confident new and higher successes will be jointly attained for the benefit of Africa.”