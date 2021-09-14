Preparations Underway to Celebrate Irreecha Festival

September 14, 2021 (ENA) Preparations are underway to celebrate the Irreecha festival, a symbol of unity and peace for the Oromo people, according to the Oromia Aba Geda’s Union.



This year’s Irreecha will be celebrated on October 2 and 3, 2021 at Hora Finfinnee (Addis Ababa) and Bishoftu, Oromia Region, respectively.

Chairman of the Union Aba Geda Gilo Mano said “Irreecha is a symbol of unity and peace for the Oromo people. We are ready to celebrate the festival.”

“There is no politics in Irreceha; the celebration is the demonstration of peace and gratitude,” he said.

He called on the Oromo people to join hands to celebrate the festival peacefully.

Irrecha is a thanksgiving festival annually celebrated at the end of the rainy season by Oromos in Ethiopia, to give thanks to Waqaa (God) for the year’s harvest and blessings.

Traditionally, the Oromo people practice Irrecha ritual as thanksgiving celebration twice a year (in autumn and spring) to praise God culturally known as (Irrecha Melka) along the river bank and (Irrecha Tullu) on hill tops.