Ethiopian, Greek Agree to Further Enhance Bilateral Ties

Addis Ababa September 14/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Italy Demitu Hambisa Bonsa and the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic Ambassador Themistoklis Demiris held discussion in Athens on various issues of common interest.

The two officials discussed on bilateral relations, the current situation in Ethiopia, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the Ethio-Sudanese border conflict.

On the occasion, the two sides highlighted the long lasting bilateral relations between the two countries and agreed to work together to further strengthen the relationship.

Ambassador Demiris thanked for the briefing on the current situation in Ethiopia.

He also assured that his country will continue to strengthen the historical ties and the cooperation with Ethiopia in different areas to a higher level.

In similar development, Ambassador Demitu had fruitful discussion with the Hellenic Republic Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Nilolaos Vasiliou Administrative Committee International Relations.

According to Ethiopian Embassy in Rome, the main points of the discussion focused on the immense investment opportunities and incentives in Ethiopia and the vast trade potential that Ethiopia offers to the Greek businessmen through the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Nikolaos raised some important points and expressed his interest to invest in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Demitu also invited the Hellenic Republic Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry members to go to Ethiopia to explore the business opportunities and incentives.

She further assured the commitment of the Ehiopian Embassy in facilitating visits for interested companies.