Africa-UN Data for Development Platform Launched

Addis Ababa September 13/2021 (ENA) The United Nations has launched the Africa – UN Data for Development Platform that aims at equipping policy makers to make information oriented socio-economic decisions regarding the implementation of SDGs and Africa 2063 agenda.



The platform launched today is an online tool to disseminate data related to AU and UN development targets.

Launching the platform at the side event on the margins of the 76th UN General Assembly in Kenya, UNDP Regional Bureau Assistant Secretary-General for Africa Ahunna Eziakonwa underscored the need of data in implementing the Africa 2063 and UNSDGs.

“It was clear from the very start that data was not only a top priority for implementation but also is a cross-cutting gate way solution,” Ahunna Eziakonwa stressed.

Strengthened, integrated data and statistics, launched today, is one of the seven opportunities identified by the UN and African Union Commission, according to her.

UN Economic Commission for Africa Executive Secretary Vera Songwe Representing Oliver Chinganya said the platform helps monitor the SDGs and Africa 2063 agenda.

The platform will help Africa make information oriented socio-economic decision based on quality data and creates jobs as well as increase productivity, he stated.

The representative added that the platform will support the implementation of the SDGs and Africa 2063 agenda and requested all actors to provide accurate data to the platform.

Developed by the UN agencies in Africa under the Regional Collaborative Platform, the Africa UN Data for Development Platform is an online one-stop-shop on data for SDGs and Agenda 2063 in the continent.

This platform improves the availability of harmonized data for decision making to all actors on Africa and includes key socio-economic indicators and other resources.

Through its single data collection system from member states, the platform will reduce the response burden on member states to requests from global and regional actors, including the African Union and its organs, UN agencies and other partner institutions.