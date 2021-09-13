TPLF Destroys Schools in Amhara Region That Accommodate 1 Mil Students: Education Bureau

Addis Ababa September 13/2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF destroyed schools that could accommodate more than 1 million students in Amhara Regional State, Regional Education Bureau disclosed.

The terrorist group attacked and looted several educational institutions in the region from preschool to colleges, AMC reported.

According to the Bureau, more than 260 schools were completely destroyed while about 2,511 schools have also been partially demolished by the terrorist group.

The Bureau is investigating all losses and expects the situation to be worse. It is indicated that the damaged school could accommodate more than 1 million students.

Reports are indicating that the terrorist TPLF has been engaged in killing innocent civilians, destroying vital infrastructures, and looting public and private properties in areas that it invaded.