“White Envelop Flood to White House” Movement Launched

Addis Ababa September 13/2021 (ENA) A national youth movement that aims at exposing the conspiracy of the terrorist TPLF to disintegrate the country has officially been launched today in the presence of prominent personalities and government officials.

The campaign is expected to take place until September 25 under the theme “The White Envelop Flood to the White House.

Some 5 million youth are participating in the movement that denounces the ongoing international pressure against the Government of Ethiopia.

As per the movement, the youth across the country will prepare letters that announce reality in Ethiopia and directly send the envelopes to President Joe Biden of USA.

The current propaganda and disinformation being spread in favor of the terrorist TPLF to undermine the unity of Ethiopia will also be exposed to the international community.