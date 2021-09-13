Ethiopia, Kenya Discuss on Ethio-Kenyan Energy Interconnection

Addis Ababa September 13/2021 (ENA) Minister Water, Irrigation and Energy Seleshi Bekele held discussion with Kenyan Energy Minister Charles Keter on completion of construction, guidelines for operation and Power Purchase Agreement on Ethio-Kenyan energy. interconnection.

“It is a big pleasure to host a Kenyan Energy Minister Charles Keter. We discussed on completion of construction, guidelines for operation & PPA on Ethio-Kenyan energy interconnection,” Seleshi tweeted.

He added that the system is an investment of 1.3 billion USD with modern 500KV line, an important vehicle for East Africa interconnection and nucleus for regional integration and prosperity.