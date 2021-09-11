Ethiopians Celebrate Enkutatash (New Year)

Addis Ababa September 11/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians across the country are celebrating New Year, also called Enkutatash, after bade farewell to 2013 last mid-night.

Enkutatash is celebrated on Meskerem 1 on the Ethiopian calendar or September 11 and 12 during a leap year.

It is customary that young girls donning new clothes gather daisies and present friends with a bouquet, singing New Year’s songs.

Enkutatash, which is not exclusively a religious holiday, is also the season for exchanging formal New Year greetings and cards among the urban sophisticated.