Russian Ambassador Urges Ethiopians to Defend their National Interest

Addis Ababa September 11/2021 (ENA) Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin urged Ethiopians to make great efforts to prove their rightness to the whole world in defending their independence and the right to freely determine the domestic and foreign policy course.

While extending his New Year wishes to the people of Ethiopia on Saturday, the Ambassador urged Ethiopians to demonstrate unity of sprit and patriotism in a move to resist serious difficulties and to look forward to a better year in 2014.

At the same time, he noted that the trials that have be fallen Ethiopia have not been able to shake it on the path to progress and comprehensive development.

“We have witnessed another historic achievement the completion of the second stage of filling the reservoir of the GERD, which is a symbol of the unification of all citizens of Ethiopia and representatives of the Ethiopian diaspora abroad. The support expressed by citizens for the construction of the dam is truly amazing,” he said.

He reminded that over the past year, Ethiopia and Russia have continued to build up their bilateral relations, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the obstacle that arise in this regard.

The two countries have managed to strengthen the inter-party relations by holding a number of meetings between the representatives of the ruling partied of Russia and Ethiopia and signing a memorandum of cooperation, the ambassador noted.

“I am sure that in the New Year the ties of the friendship and partnership between our countries will continue to strengthen. I, in turn, will do my best to support it,” he added.

It is to be recalled that a regular meeting of the co-Charis of the Intergovernmental Russia-Ethiopian Commission on the Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and Trade was held recently in an online format.