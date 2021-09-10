Deputy PM & FM Demeke Urges Ethiopians to Realize Self-reliant, Prosperous Nation in New Year

Addis Ababa September 10/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen has called on all Ethiopians to stand firm and join hands with the view to ensuring solidarity through combined efforts in a bid to realize a self-reliant and prosperous nation.

In his New Year message to the Ethiopian people today, he noted that as a manifestation of change in the spirit of Ethiopians, the New Year comes around with sunshine and the colorful landscape of our beloved Ethiopia.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has handled issues related to the construction, operation, and filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in a way that reflected unity and determination to protect the sovereignty of the country, Demeke added.

Ethiopians also showed their resilience and unshakable spirit in the midst of internal and external challenges in the past year.

On the other hand, Ethiopia has lost brave soldiers of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces by the hands of the short-sighted and murderous TPLF clique, the deputy premier elaborated.

None of the soldiers deserved that horrible death. Nevertheless, they have got ultimate respect to their sacrifice by standing resolute and combating the challenges posed by the country’s worst enemy. Creating a united front against the adversaries is the ultimate honor given to the soldiers.

Demeke pointed out that the challenges posed by the TPLF are not over. The nation has yet to make sure that people in the Amhara, Afar, and Tigray regions are free from the grip of the terrorist group. The government has to make sure that the IDPs are back home and affected people return to their normal lives.

The deputy prime minister finally called upon all Ethiopians and those of Ethiopian origin to rally around and defend the country as envoys of the motherland.