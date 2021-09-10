Japanese Gov’t Honors Veteran Ethiopian Diplomat Konjit Sinegiorgis

Addis Ababa, September 10/2021 (ENA) The Japanese government has conferred today its Commendation for 2020 to retired Ethiopian diplomat Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis.

The conferment of Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation for 2020 was given to Ambassador Konjit in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Africa.

In particular, Ambassador Konjit contributed to the great success of the 5th Tokyo International Conference on African Development held in 2013, while Ethiopia undertook the role of the AU Chair in the same year.

During the ceremony organized at the premises of the Japan Embassy, Konjit expressed her commitment to continue working for bolstering relations between Japan and African countries.

“Even though I am retired, I will continue to contribute in every way that I can to further cement the mutual friendship and understanding between Japan and Africa, and Ethiopia in particular,” she said.

Konjit, a veteran diplomat who started her diplomatic career in 1962, a year before the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, retired in 2015.

Japan Ambassador to the African Union, Horiuchi Toshihiko said on the occasion that Konjit is cherished and well respected Ethiopian diplomat who contributed to the strengthening of relations between Japan and African countries.

Konjit has significantly contributed to the success of Tokyo International Conference on African Development during her tenure as permanent representative of Ethiopia to the African Union, the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, UNESCO International Institute for Capacity Building in Africa (IICBA) Director Yumiko Yokozeki has also received Commendation for 2020 alongside Konjit.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry was expected to totally confer the Commendation for 2020 to 177 individuals and 41 groups, it was learned.