Gov’t Would Exert Efforts to Rehabilitate Victims of TPLF War, Says Peace Minister

Addis Ababa, September 10/2021 (ENA) The Government of Ethiopia will exert efforts to rehabilitate civilians affected by the invasion of the terrorist TPLF, Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil said.

High level federal and regional government officials have visited displaced people sheltered in Dessie town today.

During the visit, Peace Minister of Muferihat Kamil said the government will exert all efforts to rehabilitate civilians affected in addition to the humanitarian aid being distributed.

She further stressed the need to intensify the humanitarian assistance by all to help the people affected by the invasion of terrorist TPLF on the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

The minister has also praised the hospitality and support given to the displaced by the residents of Dessie town and its environs.

The government has established a committee that would find ways to sustainably rehabilitate the affected people, Muferihat stated, adding that humanitarian assistance has also been underway with a view to preventing the displaced from further social crisis.