PM Abiy Extends New Year Gifts to Needy in the Capital

Addis Ababa, September 10/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended today a holiday gifts on the eve of the Ethiopian New Year to destitute residing in the capital.

The Premier visited homes and presented the holiday gifts to elders, disabled and other segments of the society who are unable to satisfy their subsistence.

Oil, sheep, flour, and onions were among the gifts given by the PM to the needy.

In addition to the gift, the Prime Minister conveyed his New Year greetings message, it was indicated.

The Prime Minister twitted that the holidays gives people opportunity to extend their giving with others and sharing hopes.

“The holidays give us the opportunity to extend our giving with others. Sharing hope and good wishes with those in our amidst and afar. As we welcome the New Year, let’s include the less fortunate in our giving.”