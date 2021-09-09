Terrorist TPLF Massacring Civilians Following Great Losses in Afar, Amhara Fronts: PM Office

Addis Ababa, September 9/2021(ENA) The terrorist TPLF is committing massacres after it suffered great losses in Amhara and Afar regions, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.



Prime Minister Office Press Secretary Billene Seyoum told the international media today that the killing of about 200 innocent civilians in Chena Kebele of Amhara Region has been confirmed.

According to her, women, children, elders and deacons were among the executed and “the government condemns the targeted killings in the strongest term.”

Billene stated that a committee established to investigate exactly how many individuals have been is on the ground and these figures may change.

The Chena massacre in Amhara Region is an extension of the Maikadra massacre committed by TPLF Samri group that targeted ethnic Amharas in November 2020 when more than 1,000 civilians were brutally killed in the early day of the conflict, she pointed out.

The recent killings in Amhara and Afar regions are a desperate action by the terrorist organization that is being routed out, the press secretary added.

“The terrorist TPLF have suffered great losses as they are being routed of the Afar and Amhara regions, and these attacks were retaliatory on innocent civilians,” Billene underscored.

She further revealed that the TPLF has been pillaging and destroying places of worship, government offices, and health centers.

“The recent destruction is in Sekota where renowned global athlete Haile Gebreselassie had built a school for up to 500 impoverished children in the community. This school has totally been destroyed by the terrorist group true to the words of their spokesperson who several weeks ago indicated in an interview that they would take punitive measures in the Amhara region.”

Speaking on the humanitarian situation in the northern part of the country, the press secretary said more than 76, 500 people have been displaced from Afar region due to the TPLF belligerence. The federal government and the World Food Program have distributed 7,655 quintals of food for 45,000 displaced people as of August 31/2021.

Similarly, there are significant number of IDPs in Amhara from mainly Waghamera, North Gondar, South Gondar and North Wollo Zones of the region. For instance, more than 150, 000 are sheltered in Dessie due to TPLF provocations and attacks.

As of August 31, 2021, the federal government, jointly with partners, distributed 23,852 quintals of food for IDPs in Dessie town.

Billene also explained the humanitarian accesses in Tigray. As of September 4th, 2021, some 735 trucks of humanitarian assistance has entered Tigray region and reached their destinations while more trucks are still en route.

“There are still around 70 trucks that are not accounted for after having entered the region to deliver humanitarian assistance, ” the press secretary recalled, adding that “ yet three hours ago the terrorist TPLF group posted a statement with images showing their fighters on trucks resembling the ones deployed for humanitarian assistance.”