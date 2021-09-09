Int’l Community Should Condemn Terrorist TPLF, Cooperate with Legal Parties in Tigray:Tigrayan Activist

Addis Ababa, September 9/2021(ENA) Human Rights Activist in Tigray Muez Gebrehiot has called on the international community to stop supporting the terrorist TPLF and cooperate with legal parties operating in the region and the federal government in order to end the atrocities being committed by the terrorist group on the people in Tigray and adjacent regions.

The terrorist TPLF has been demonstrating the fact that it is not ready to peace by continuing its distractive acts in Tigray and the adjacent regions of Afar and Amhara, rejecting the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the government of Ethiopia.

However, some world powers are silent about the atrocities of the group and attempt to pressurize the government of Ethiopia to discuss peace with this terrorist group.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the Human Rights Activist and Peace ambassador Muez Gebrehiot said TPLF is a terrorist group just like, the Nigerian Boko Haram and Al- Shabab in Somalia.

He further urged the western powers to call a spade is a spade and refrain from supporting the terrorist enterprise by any means.

“TPLF is a terrorist group like Boko Haram and Al- Shabab. The group has been designated terrorist by the House of peoples’ representatives of Ethiopia. The international community is well aware of this. However, some members of the international community seem that they have attachment with the group.”

According to him, unless TPLF is eliminated, the people of Tigray as well the whole of Ethiopian will continue to suffer with the evil acts of the group.

The international community should try all its best to understand the true nature and objectives of the group and take measures to end the sufferings in Tigray, he said.

Despite the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the government to allow humanitarian aid to Tigray, the group has been blocking aid to create crisis and make political profit out of it, the Human Rights Activist added.

He pointed out that the group has been forcing the people in Tigray including children in to war and making them cannon fodder just to attain its lust for power, recalling that the group had come to power with the blood of Tigrayans.

There are a number of legal political parties operating in Tigray that could help tackle the current crisis in the region, he said adding that the international community should recognize these parties by stopping its support to the terrorist TPLF.

“They (intentional community ) need to work with Tigray prosperity party (ruling party), Tigray Democratic party (TDP), Arena, Assimba Democratic Party and other peaceful citizens in Ethiopia to ensure peace and stability in the region as well as the whole of the country.”

He further called on the Tigray people to fight the terrorist group and bring culprit to justice in order to ensure peace in the region as well as in Ethiopia as a whole.