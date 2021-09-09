India Committed to Unity, Sovereignty & Territorial Integrity of Ethiopia: Ambassador Shetkintong

Addis Ababa, September 9/2021(ENA) India has reiterated its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia, Ambassador Robert Shetkintong said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, India’s Ambassador Shetkintong said his country’s relationship with Ethiopia has been traditionally close and friendly.

The two countries are also cooperating at the international arena by respecting the interest of each country, he added.

According to him, the people of India had organized demonstrations to show their solidarity and support with the people of Ethiopia even when foreign powers entered Addis Ababa in 1936 not only at this critical time.

The ambassador further pointed out that India has affirmed its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia at the United Nations Security Council meeting last month.

“India clearly stated that whatever lasting solution that should come must be Ethiopia-led and should be within the constitutional framework of Ethiopia,” Ambassador Shetkintong stated.

Asked about the widening of the conflict in northern part of the country, he said “ the conflict has now been expanding to other regions and in the process many civilians have been affected. That is why we have to address the humanitarian aspect. We have called on Ethiopia and all partners to come together and cooperate as well as coordinate humanitarian assistance so that it can reach civilians affected by the conflict.”

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti has also at the UNSC meeting last August, 2021 stated that the international community should come together, treat the emerging situation with sensitivity and seriousness, and extend all possible humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia.

He reiterated that the humanitarian agencies also need to take measures to avoid diversion of humanitarian aid.

The historical links between Ethiopia and India go back to about 2,000 years of recorded history.