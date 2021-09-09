Looted Ethiopian Artefacts During Battle of Maqdala to be Returned Home

September 9/2021(ENA) Ethiopian artifacts looted during the Battle of Maqdala in 1868 are to be returned to Ethiopia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed.

﻿

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a press release today, stated that the looted Ethiopian artifacts to be returned Ethiopia thanks to The Scheherazade Foundation, who purchased the items through a UK-based auction house and private dealers.

Speaking on the occasion at a reception held at The Athenaeum Club, Ethiopian Ambassador to UK, Teferi Melesse thanked The Scheherazade Foundation for their work in acquiring the precious items and renewed calls for museums, collectors and holders of Maqdala 1868 heritages to return them to Ethiopia.

The Scheherazade Foundation CEO, Tahir Shah said he knew what the return of the objects would mean to Ethiopians.

He added that he hopes to build bridges between the two nations through his Foundation.

The Embassy will make arrangements for the items to be returned to Ethiopia.