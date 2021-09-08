DPM & FM Demeke Confers with President of Rotary Int’l

Addis Ababa, September 8/2021(ENA)Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen received the President of Rotary International, Dr. Shekhar Mehta on Wednesday at his office.

During their discussion, Demeke said it is in the interest of the Ethiopian government to support Rotary International as the organization works in line with the Ethiopian government’s priority areas.

He also thanked the organization for its efforts to make the Covid-19 vaccine accessible for all.

Dr. Shekhar Mehta, for his part, explained Rotary Internationals works in the education sector in eradicating illiteracy and expanding basic education.

He said Rotary International also empowers women and provides hygiene items for girls at an affordable price.

The President recalled the contributions of Rotary International in the health sector, particularly in sanitation works and the campaigns to eradicate polio and smallpox.

Rotary International is crafting and disseminating educational messages for teenagers and the youth to help them develop a positive attitude to the importance of peace, he added.

Dr. Shekhar Mehta finally called on the government of Ethiopia to support the African Rotary Clubs to hold a conference in Addis Ababa next year, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.